There is no scientific evidence on alleged sonic attacks, Cuban experts affirm





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) A group of experts created by the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC by its Spanish acronym) to review the unexplained health incidents affecting U.S. diplomats in Havana concluded that the evidence used to support the "mysterious syndrome" narrative is not scientifically acceptable in any of its aspects.



The report, published on the ACC website, noted that numerous scientific publications, expert opinions and field studies in Havana challenge or refute the evidence presented, and indeed, most of the claims that apparently support the account were even dismissed by National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine(NASEM) own standing committee.



"International and Cuban experts dismiss the microwave weapon idea as incompatible with the events in Havana and with established science," the text read.



It stressed that due to the lack of information they cannot know what exactly happened, however, based on the reports from the United States and Canada and on the field studies carried out, they can offer a counter-narrative that questions each of the above-mentioned assertions.



First, they assert that it is impossible that some U.S. staff while stationed in Havana felt ill due to a heterogeneous collection of medical conditions, some pre-existing prior to going to Cuba and others acquired from common causes such as age-related illnesses, head trauma due to sports activities and stress, among many other possibilities.



The experts add that no known form of energy can selectively cause brain damage (with a precision similar to a laser beam) under the conditions described for the alleged incidents, and that the laws of physics governing sound, ultrasound, infrasound or radiofrequency waves (including microwaves) do not allow this, as recognized by U.S. and international experts.



Another objection is that although there are weapons that use sound to disperse crowds, or microwaves to disable drones, they are large in size and there is no possibility that they would go unnoticed (or leave a trail) if they had been displayed in the city, and they cannot produce the people-selective effects described in the alleged incidents.



They also continue, "it is not possible to rule out psychogenic and toxic explanations for many symptoms in some cases without further investigation. In particular, all the conditions for psychogenic spread of distress were present in this episode."



The report underlined that the ACC is willing to review its conclusions if new evidence emerges and invites efforts to refute its interpretations in a climate of open scientific collaboration.



Similarly, it firmly rejects as "established truth" a narrative built on flimsy foundations and flawed scientific practice.



The experts regret the lack of adequate medical information about the patients to carry out their work and the restrictions imposed on collaboration with the American researchers who participated in the evaluations of those involved.



The ACC also reiterated its willingness to collaborate with NASEM and any other U.S. or international counterparts in order to better understand the health incidents of these diplomats and their families.



The group of experts was composed of Luis C Velazquez-Perez, neuroscientist and president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences; Mitchell Valdes-Sosa, general director of the Cuban Neurosciences Center; Antonio Paz Cordoves, president of the Cuban Society of Otorhinolaryngology, among other prestigious specialists from the island.