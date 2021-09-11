Cuba advances in the Integral Neighborhood Transformation Plan in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 10 (ACN) As part of the Integral Transformation of Neighborhoods Plan, 1,825 homes have been certified so far in Havana and 6,876 food supply booklets have been delivered to the same number of families that were not registered in the Consumer Registry.



In addition, more than 700 mothers with three children or more were visited and are economically assisted, as well as 1,869 vulnerable families, informed Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, provincial governor, during the expanded session of the Temporary Working Group (GTT by its Spanish acronym) in Cuban capital, which was attended by PM Manuel Marrero Cruz and members of the Council of Ministers.



Provincial and national state entities have executed 56 % of the planned actions, with a greater impact on Hydraulic Resources, the Electric Company, Communal Services and ETECSA (Telephone Company).



Roads in some municipalities of Havana (Arroyo Naranjo, 10 de Octubre, La Habana Vieja and Guanabacoa) have been the most benefited by the pouring of 31,208 tons of asphalt, in addition to the repair of a considerable number of sidewalks.



Manuel Marrero Cruz acknowledged the progress achieved in just over a month of hard work and defined that this social program has become a reference for the rest of the country.