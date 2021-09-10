Cuban President Meets Bolivia’s Evo Morales





Havana, Sept 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Wednesday in Havana with former Bolivian head of state Evo Morales, current president of the Movimiento al Socialismo political organization.



Morales expressed his support of the Cuban people during the talks, which addressed the regional and international scenario.



Meanwhile, the Cuban president thanked Morales for his support and the Bolivian government and people for their humanitarian shipment of food and medical items sent last month to Cuba.



The talks were also attended by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.