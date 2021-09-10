COVID-19 in Cuba: 7,747 new cases and 89 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today 7,747 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 89 deaths, whereas 8,074 people were discharge from hospital.



According to the daily report, of the 720,739 Cubans infected since March 2020, 39,213 remain hospitalized, of which 38,789 with stable clinical evolution, 130 in critical condition and 294 in serious condition.



The number of deaths due to the pandemic in Cuba amounts to 6,056, for a lethality rate of 0.84%. A total of 675,413 people (93.7%) have received a clean bill of health.



At the end of September 8, 98,463 patients had been admitted in hospital and there were 55,036 suspected cases, 4,214 people under surveillance, and 39,213 confirmed cases. Of the 62,569 samples taken during the day, 7,747