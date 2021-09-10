Cuba to celebrate World Ozone Day online





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Cuban environmentalists are organizing the virtual celebration of World Ozone Day on Thursday, with limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The main event will be held on September 16 at the José Martí Memorial, Sc. D. Nelson Espinosa Pena, head of the Ozone Technical Office (OTOZ), told ACN.



A number of enterprises will receive that day the Ozone Layer Depleting Substances (ODS) Free Entity recognition, established in 2003 by the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), initially referred to chlorofluorocarbon gases (CFCs), widely used then in refrigeration, foams and aerosols before the use of methyl bromide and carbon tetrachloride was interrupted.



The announcement was issued with the title Protecting the Ozone Layer from Home—in reference to the new coronavirus—for children and teenagers in the modalities of drawing, poetry, short stories, comics and others.



The America Hotel in the city of Santa Clara was the first Cuban institution to be awarded the aforesaid distinction.



In 1994, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 16 September the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, commemorating the date of the signing, in 1987, of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.



Cuba is a signatory to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer (1985) and the Montreal Protocol (1987), related to the control and gradual elimination of the production and consumption of industrial chemical products that are harmful to the environment.



The ozone layer, located in the outer ring of the Earth between 15 and 50 km from the stratosphere, shields the planet from solar radiation, which damages people’s immune system, eyesight, skin and, in general, life.