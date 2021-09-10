Cuban Foreign Minister meets with U.S. Cardinal Sean Patrick O'Malley





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla met with U.S. Cardinal Sean Patrick O'Malley, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, who is visiting Cuba.



Rodríguez Parrilla, who thanked on Twitter the pronouncements of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in favor of improving bilateral relations with Cuba, brought the guest up to date with the Island’s situation and plans in various fields and the positive results of its vaccines and addressed the negative impact of the U.S. economic, financial and commercial blockade, intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cardinal O'Malley was accompanied by Giampiero Gloder, apostolic nuncio of His Holiness in Cuba.



Also present in the meeting were Caridad Diego Bello, head of the Office of Attention to Religious Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Carlos Fernández de Cossío, director general for the United States of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.