Eastern Cuban province stress the importance of COVID-19 case-finding





MATANZAS, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) The early detection of anyone showing possible symptoms of COVID-19 is a priority in the province of Matanzas in order to keep the pandemic at bay, according to the Temporary Working Group for the fight against the disease.



Liván Izquierdo Alonso, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in this province, said that the number of single-day cases in on a downward trend, a result largely based on the identification of possible carriers of the virus.



“Failure to detect an infected person in time undermines the results achieved in the last few weeks, which cannot be jeopardized for any reason,” he said. “Once again, screening at community level is the first step of the fight against the so-called invisible enemy.”



Aristides Garcia Herrera, secretary of the provincial commission in charge of vaccination, remarked that the drop in the number of cases is also the result of the vaccination campaign, but getting the vaccine should not be a reason to disregard the health protocols.



Matanzas governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo stressed that the current measures regarding isolation, social distancing, etc., will remain in place despite improvements of the epidemiological situation, since neglect can pave the way for a new outbreak.



“Our work is not done yet; we still have a lot to do in order to achieve better indicators in the fight against COVID-19,” he pointed out.