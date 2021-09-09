Cuba and Denmark Hold Official Talks





Havana, Sept 8 (ACN) The director for Europe and Canada at the Cuban Foreign Ministry Gisela Garcia and the Director for Asia, Latin America and Oceania at Denmark’s Foreign Office Thomas Lehmann ratified on Wednesday their governments’ interest in boosting bilateral cooperation.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, the Cuban official thanked Denmark for its support of the Cuban resolution overwhelmingly voted by the UN General Assembly claiming the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people.



The online meeting focused on the joint work by Cuba and Denmark to keep developing political and economic links. Both sides also expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in several areas.



Denmark is among the ten European nations with largest exports to Cuba, headed by Spain followed by Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Holland, France, Poland, Belgium and Portugal.