Cuba Sponsors Seminar on Native American, Afro-American and Latino Communities





Havana, Sept 8 (ACN) The Havana-based Casa de Las Americas cultural Institution and the Center for International Policy Research are calling the Third Seminar on Native American, Afro-American and Latino Communities in the United States, to take place online November 17-19.



The seminar takes place forty years from the first event of its kind which dealt with the situation of the Black, Chicano, Indian and Puerto Rican Communities in the USA.



The upcoming meeting will focus on the challenges facing these population sectors in the US. Participants can address these issues from different perspectives including the economic, political, social and cultural angles, according to a press release by the Cultural Institution.



All those interested in taking part of the online-event can present papers or other communication formats and send the information of their proposals, including title, name and minibiography of the author and abstract (up to 250 words) of the proposal to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.