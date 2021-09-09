Cuban President Appreciates Pope Francis’ Good Wishes for Cubans





Havana, Sept 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Communist Party Leader thanked Pope Francis on Wednesday for his good wishes for Cubans wherever they are and he noted that the island counts on those who love it and help it to get rid of the current scenario marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the US sanctions.



On his Twitter account Pope Francis published a message saying he once again came to the feet of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre—Cuba’s Patron Saint—to ask for the life, dreams, hopes and suffering of the Cuban people.



In the same social media, Diaz-Canel expressed his respect towards all Cubans who worship the Virgin of Regla and the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre, which are paid honor on September 7 and 8th respectfully.



On the occasion of the Cuban Patro Saint Day, September 8, the head of state thanked and accompanied the prayers for health and prosperity of the Cuban nation.