irtual Forum from Cuba Marks International Literacy Day





Havana, Sept 7 (ACN) The Cuban Education Ministry is marking International Literacy Day on September 8 with an on-line panel dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Literacy Campaign.



The forum will be attended by members of the Regional Culture Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, the UNESCO Cuban Commission and the National Museum of the Literacy Campaign.



The virtual event will include lectures on Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Literacy, the leading role of Cuban scholar Armando Hart in the Literacy process and also on the work and life of Leonela Relys, who created the Cuban literacy program known as “Yes, I Can,” which has helped so many people to learn how to read and write in several nations.



Also on the Schedule is the documentary film entitled Leo a la vida (I Can Read Life) by director Julio Suarez, which will be available at the forum address: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukLhq1RRc_M.



International Literacy Day 2021 is being commemorated with the slogan “Literacy for a recovery focused on the people: reducing the digital gap.”