Cuba confirms its willingness to fight the current pandemic with solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuba ratifies its willingness to continue contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, through the roads of cooperation and solidarity, said today Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, emphasizing the importance of unity among nations in these moments that the world is living.



In her speech at the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, which is taking place in Vienna until tomorrow, she stressed that the pandemic has shown the undemocratic nature of international relations and that the development of public health only depends on a broad political will and cooperation among States.



In this sense, she said that Cuba conceives public health as a fundamental human right and a responsibility of the Government.



According to the Cuban Parliament's website, the representative referred to her country's achievements in confronting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with the adoption of preventive and control measures, in which social cohesion, solidarity and the exemplary performance of the health system from its base in primary health care have been essential.



In Cuba, more than 93 % of the infected people have recovered thanks to the medical protocol and the use of innovative national medicines.



The broad biotechnological tradition and the rapid response and consecration of scientists made it possible to have the first three Cuban vaccines against COVID-19 in Latin America (Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus), which will make it possible to vaccinate the entire population of the Caribbean nation before the end of 2021.



Likewise, the vice-president of the National Assembly of People's Power stressed that the country's undeniable efforts to fight the pandemic have been carried out in the midst of the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, contrary to the spirit of solidarity and humanism that should prevail in these times.



In spite of this, Cuba continues defending solidarity, with the sending of 57 medical brigades of the Henry Reeve contingent to combat SARS-CoV-2, which have served in 40 countries, including states of the European Union.