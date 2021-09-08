Cuba appreciates UNICEF's contribution in the fight against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, today thanked on Twitter the valuable contribution of the United Nations Children's Fund ( UNICEF) to Cuba's efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The head of Cuban diplomacy highlighted the donation of a medical oxygen generating plant by the international organization to alleviate the deficit of that gas in the country, which he described as a vital support to the tireless battle of health professionals to save lives.



The equipment, which arrived in Cuba last Saturday, was installed at the Carlos J. Finlay Hospital, which provides medical care to residents of Havana and other nearby provinces.



With a capacity of 50 cubic meters per hour, this plant is in addition to two oxygen generators, managed by the Cuban government, which arrived in the country and were destined to other hospital institutions.



In the early hours of last Saturday morning, the country's main medical oxygen plant also started operating after a complex technological breakdown that forced urgent measures both in terms of production and distribution and organization of this essential component in the care of patients in serious and critical condition due to COVID-19.



Nations, companies and solidarity movements with Cuba have sent donations in recent months to face the current outbreak of the pandemic in the Caribbean country.