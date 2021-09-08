Cuba maintains migratory measures adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) The director general of consular affairs and Cubans residing abroad, Ernesto Soberon, announced on Monday that the measures adopted in March 2019 for the assistance to Cuban citizens abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic remain in force.



"Given the persistence of the complex international epidemiological situation, the extension, automatic and free of charge of uninterrupted stay abroad, beyond 24 months, remains in force until further notice, maintaining their status as residents in the national territory," Soberon referred on Twitter.



On the other hand, he said that it remains in effect that Cuban citizens residing in the national territory who have been unable to return to Cuba because of the pandemic can return, exceptionally, with their expired passport and without extending it.



On the same social media, the Cuban foreign ministry official also stated that they will continue providing the possibility of carrying out remote procedures at Cuban consulates and consular offices.



Likewise, a statement published on the website Nación y Emigración (Nation and Emigration) refers that Cuban citizens residing in countries where biometric data capture is applied will be able to obtain their passports without having to visit consulates and consular offices.



In the case of Cuban nationals living abroad, whose life is usually conducted in third countries, in order to travel to Cuba they must have their passport valid, for which the consulates abroad will provide all the necessary facilities.



The provisions are aimed at protecting Cubans who request services against the possible contagion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as improving consular attention during the pandemic.