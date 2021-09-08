Diaz-Canel and FM thank Nicaragua for new food donation





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, thanked today the Nicaraguan government and people for the food donation that arrived on Monday night in the country.



In a publication on Twitter, Cuban leader expressed his gratitude to the president of that Central American country, Daniel Ortega, for the valuable cargo of solidarity.



This is the second shipment of food from Nicaragua in barely a month, whose purpose is to mitigate the complex economic situation due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government and the pandemic.



At the same time, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, also emphasized that the shipment is a sign of the friendship and unwavering support between the two countries.



The ship Augusto Cesar Sandino docked at the Port of Mariel with 30 containers holding 12,103 bags of red beans and more than 28,800 gallons of vegetable oil.