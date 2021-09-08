We continue progressing in the consultation on the new Family Code, Diaz Canel says





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, said today that the country continues the consultation with experts, specialists in the field and representatives of various sectors for the development of the Code of Families.



He also added that all the opinions gathered will contribute "to a robust proposal of the Code of Families".



The Cuban leader met on Monday with the members of the commission in charge of drafting the new Family Code.



There, the commission, made up of MPs, representatives of mass and social organizations, specialists and professors who are experts on the subject, presented to the country's top leadership the 22nd version of the project, which they defined as genuinely Cuban and inclusive.



Oscar Silvera Martinez, minister of justice said that the content of this new version will be made known to the population in order to enrich the proposal with the feedback of all, as requested by the Cuban president.



In compliance with the legislative schedule, updated in December 2020, the commission that will submit the preliminary draft of the Family Code to the National Assembly of People's Power (Cuban parliament) was approved in March this year.