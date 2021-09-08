Cuban University Opens to In-Person Student Attendance





Nueva Gerona, Cuba, Sept 6 (ACN) The “Jesus Montane Oropesa” University of the Isle of Youth opened its doors Monday to students who will resume the 2020-2021 school year in person.



The in-person attendance came thanks to the favorable control of the COVID-19 in the isle territory to the south of the western section of the island of Cuba.



University rector Rafael Licea said that they expect to use four weeks to conclude the first period and hold exams over the following two weeks. The teaching period will include practical and research activity to meet the objectives of the course.



A second period will then run till January 28 with final evaluations till February next year.



The Isle of Youth University teaches 23 different courses in subjects such as Accounting and Finances, Law, Agronomy, I.t. Physical Culture and others.