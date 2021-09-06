Cuba receives donation of medical supplies from Argentina





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) A donation of medical supplies from the government of Argentina, the White Helmets Commission - part of that country's Foreign Ministry - and groups in solidarity with Cuba, arrived on Sunday morning at José Martí International Airport in Havana on an Air Force Hercules flight.



The aid, consisting of 3,500 kilograms of syringes, sanitary masks, protective equipment and expendable material, will make it possible to continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and to contribute to the vaccination of the Cuban population.



Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, thanked on behalf of the people and the government for the solidarity donation that will be immediately delivered to the health system to contribute to the battle against SARS-CoV-2 from the medical institutions.

For his part, Luis Ilarregui, ambassador of the South American nation to Cuba, said that this gesture reinforces the relations of love back and forth between both peoples.



This pandemic has destroyed many of the social, political, economic and international foundations and has aggravated the blockade situation suffered by Cuba, he said.



He recalled two illustrious Argentines who maintained the best relations with Cuba: Ernesto Guevara and Diego Armando Maradona, while thanking the Argentine President, Alberto Fernandez, and the highest authorities of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defense, the White Helmets Commission and other members of the government for sending this aid to the island.



Prensa Latina reports that last June a Cubana de Aviación flight brought more than two tons of syringes and since then the Argentine Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, the Union of Cuban Residents and the Association of Argentine Graduates in Cuba have continued working to complete the new shipment.



The reception of the flight was also attended by Brigadier General Antonio Curbelo, head of the Anti-Aircraft Defense of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, and Jorge Mayo, director of South America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among other government and military representatives.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cuba has received donations from governments, institutions and international organizations to confront COVID-19.

These have increased in recent months, due to the complex health situation in the country, the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government and in support of the ongoing immunization process.