Cuban Chamber of Commerce Exchanges with Swiss Trade Entities



Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) The Cuban Chamber of Commerce held a virtual meeting on Thursday with Christine Backstrom, president of the Swiss Industry’s International Council and with the Swiss National Trade Board.

According to the Cuban entity, the meeting focused on the increase of collaboration in trade and business exchange between companies from both countries particularly in the sectors of agriculture, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

