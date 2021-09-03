Cuban Consulate in Switzerland and Liechtenstein Temporarily Closes





Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) The Cuban consulate in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein announced a temporary close between September 17 and 26.



According to the announcement, consular services will resume Monday, November 29, while all passport renovation requests issued up to September 10 will be processed.



In case of emergency during the shutdown of the consulate, citizens can addressed the consulate in Milan, the closest one to any Swiss region.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry said that the island’s General Consulate in Italy is located at Via Gaspare Gozzi, 5 CP, 20129 Milano; phone number is 02 67391344, email addresses are This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .