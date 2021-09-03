All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Higher Education Course Resumes not in-person on Sept 6



Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) The Cuban 2020-2021 higher education course will resume September 6 on the distance education modality till local universities progressively open doors to students November.

The ongoing COVID-19 immunization of the university community is expected to allow the resumption of in-person attendance and activity in university campuses, said Higher Education Minister Ramon Saborido in a press conference on Thursday.

However, the students’ return to the classrooms is not yet possible because many universities were turned into isolation centers and they must be reconditioned in time.

The in-presence attendance will initially be relative due to the necessary personal distancing and priority will be given to first year and second year students, while some university activities will require distance education.

In December, students will graduate and join their new jobs by early 2022.

