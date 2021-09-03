Diaz-Canel to Omara Durand: "Cuba proudly reveres you".





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) "Cuba proudly reveres you," Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez posted on his Twitter account as he congratulated sprinter Omara Durand, who won the gold medal in the 100 m race, category T12 (profoundly visually impaired) at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.



"Ten years undefeated! As has been said about the feat of this September 2, only Omara Durand can run against Omara Durand. Hugs on your seventh gold medal, champ! #Cuba proudly reveres you," the president wrote on his profile.



Durand, together with her guide Yuniol Kindelán finished with a time of 11.49 seconds, their best this season, only nine hundredths of a second less than the world record she set in Rio de Janeiro 2016.