Cuban President hails Vietnam’s National Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated the people of Vietnam, who are celebrating their National Day today.



In a message posted on the social network Twitter, the leader ratified Cuba’s resolute decision to keep strengthening the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



On a day like today, in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the national independence of his country in the capital city's Ba Dinh Square, an event that gave birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.