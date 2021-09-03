All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Ministry of Domestic Trade informs on controlled products for September



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) The Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN) announced the sale in September of three additional pounds of rice per consumer.

As to toilet soap, the note posted on its website mentions the distribution of three bars per consumer, whereas washing soap will be sold according to the number of people in the household, namely:

1 to 2 consumers: 1 bar of soap

3 to 4 consumers: 2 bars of soap

5 to 6 consumers: 3 bars of soap

7 to 8 consumers: 4 bars of soap

9 to 10 consumers: 5 bars of soap

11 and more consumers: 7 bars of soap

For children from 0 to one year, 11 months and 29 days old, the sale of two additional bars of washing soap is maintained, MINCIN points out in its message.

