COVID-19 Vaccination Program will Favor In-person School Year Attendance





Havana, Sept 1 (ACN) A COVID-19 vaccination campaign starting in the first half of September will allow the return of Cuban students to their classrooms to resume the 2020-2021 school year.



However the resumption of the school year is scheduled to kick off Monday September 6 based on TV lessons for all education levels, until all children are vaccinated against the pandemic.



In a television appearance, Cuban Education minister Ena Velazquez said that the immunization process will first benefit students in 12 year of general education, third year of Technical and professional education and third and fourth years of pedagogical training.



Kids between 12 and 18 years of age and those in elementary school, vaccination will also start in the first half of September, the minister said.