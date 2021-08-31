Tropical storm Kate is developing east of the Lesser Antilles





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology issued this morning its tropical cyclone warning number four on the formation of tropical storm Kate east of the Lesser Antilles.



During the morning of this day, Tropical Depression 10 has continued gaining in intensity, data from meteorological satellites indicate that its winds have increased up to 75 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, making it Tropical Storm Kate, the eleventh of this season.



At 10:00 a.m., its central region was estimated at 21.3 degrees north latitude and 50.9 degrees west longitude, a position that places it approximately 1205 kilometers east of the northern group of the Lesser Antilles Arc. The central pressure has dropped to 1003 hectoPascal.



This system is moving over the central Atlantic on a northerly course at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour.



In the next 12 to 24 hours, this tropical depression will continue on a similar course, while its speed will decrease. Environmental conditions will remain unfavorable for its development, so it will maintain little change in its organization and intensity.



Given its position and future trajectory, this tropical event offers no danger to Cuba and is only of interest to navigation in the area.