Havana Takes Action to Cushion Hurricane Ida’s Impact





Havana, Aug 27 (ACN)The combination of hurricane Ida’s strong winds and heavy rains can inflict damage on the capital Havana, where authorities and the people have taken action to cushion such impact.



In tune with the hurricane warning protocol, authorities in the city capital cut public transportation since early hours Friday, and took medical resources from storages to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to avoid their transportation under the effects of the storm.



The protection of foodstuffs in warehouses including those recently donated by friendly nations is included in the actions underway as well as the evacuation of people from vulnerable areas.



Meanwhile, health authorities are working to make available a number of extra hospital beds that could be needed for possible patients and guarantee blood donations, as well as have transport means ready to transfer patients to hospitals and other that could be discharged.