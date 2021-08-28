Western Cubans Protect their Homes from Ida





Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Aug 27 (ACN) Cubans in this westernmost province took actions to protect their homes ahead of the landfall by category one hurricane Ida, after 13 years of no hurricane impact on this province.



At the place of 80-year-old Rafaela Perez her grandchildren reinforced roofs and windows to minimize any possible damage by the strong winds of the storm.



Rafaela and all Pinar del Rio citizens treasure fresh memories of the passage on their province of Hurricanes Isidore and Lili in 2002; Gustav and Ike in 2008.



My home has a strong concrete roof but you can never disregard other parts of the house, said the senior citizen.



Other locals check their roofs for appropriate cleaning and security of water tanks, like Edelsys Diaz and her young son who said that “this is not the first time we take our own precaution measures, we hope that everything is going to be ok, like in previous occasions.



Hurricane Ida previously hit the Isle of Youth, south of Pinar del Rio, with 120-kilometer-per-hour winds and higher gusts, heavy rains and moving north northwest at some 15 kilometers per hour.