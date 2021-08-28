Hurricane Ida pounds Isle of Youth in Cuba





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Aug 27 (ACN) Meteorlogist Yuslandi Verdecia reported ACN via telephone that hurricane Ida, category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is already over the Isle of Youth and the band of winds and rains are perceptible throughout the special municipality.



He informed that in the last six hours 77.9 millimeters of rain have been registered.



This hurricane has maximum winds of 120 kilometers per hour, and at one o'clock in the afternoon this Friday a gust of 114 kilometers per hour was registered in La Fe.



The Civil Defense Risk Reduction Management Center official informed that 2,461 people have been evacuated, most of them in the homes of neighbors, friends and relatives, evidence of the solidarity in these times of contingency due to the meteor, although damages have already been reported in one house.



There is no electricity throughout the territory due to the strong gusts of wind.