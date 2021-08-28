Diaz Canel tours Havana neighborhood and oxygen plant





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 27 (ACN) Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, paid an early morning visit to the Los Sitios People's Council, located in the capital's Centro Habana municipality.



According to Twitter of the Presidency of the Republic, the visit was aimed at appreciating and evaluating the support received by the community to improve the quality of life of its population.



President Diaz-Canel also visited the Quisicuaba religious institution, which for more than 25 years has been involved in local projects with socio-cultural impact on the community and which currently gathers 29 social works.



The Cuban leader also visited the Quisicuaba community dining room, which for years has been providing free services to people with different vulnerabilities and which in the current pandemic conditions incorporates courier services.



In the capital city of Los Sitios, Diaz-Canel shared with the population, who accompanied him with enthusiasm and a very Cuban conga.



As part of his tour of support to vulnerable neighborhoods, the president arrived in the Cotorro Plant, where he checked the actions and strategies to face and solve the current deficit in the production of medical oxygen.