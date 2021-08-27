Cuba Thanks Italy for its Contribution to Fighting SARS-CoV-2





Havana, Aug 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked Italy for its contribution to fight COVID-19 on the island, a donation that arrived Wednesday in Havana.



The Cuban minister stressed the contribution by Cubans residing in Italy, Italian citizens and organizations and entities from other countries who made it possible to ship over 200 cubic meters of medicines, medical equipment and other items to the island.



The donation was brought onboard a plane of the NEOS airlines company and it included lung respirators, antibiotics, sanitary items, and fast SARS-CoV-2 tests.



The products donated will go to assist vulnerable populations sectors in the provinces hard hit by the epidemic, such as western Matanzas and Havana, Central Cienfuegos, and Eastern Guantanamo, Ciego de Avila and Holguin.



Over 30 European Associations and Institutions have joined the Cuba-Assistance initiative with donations, logistics and economic contributions.