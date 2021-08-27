Cuban Denies Rumors about Document Certification





Havana, Aug 26 (ACN) The Cuban Health Ministry (MINSAP) denied rumors spread on social media about alleged new regulations on the application and certification of documents to be presented abroad.



According to a news release posted on the website of MINSAP, there are no new regulations on such process for any medical science universities issued by the ministry’s legal direction.



Legal procedures to apply for and certify documents to be presented abroad are established by the accord numbered 7538, of the year 2014 by the Council of Ministers; Resolution 276 of MINSAP, and Resolution 48 of the Justice Ministry.



The news release explains that the services related to this particular issue have been maintained during the pandemic, despite the restrictions related to the current reality. And that all requests received at MINSAP have been attended.