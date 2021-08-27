Micro-industries will contribute to food security in western Cuba





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Aug 26 (ACN) The launching of a micro-industry on the Isle of Youth to make flour from the breadfruit tree (Artocarpus altilis) will contribute to food security and nutritional education, one of Cuba's priorities.



Marlene García Collado, a specialist and researcher with the Technological Diffusion Group, attached to the Tropical Fruit Growing Research Institute, told ACN that goal is to obtain quality gluten-free raw material, a protein found in cereals such as wheat and oats.



The agronomist added that among the objectives is the use of the ground food as an extender or substitute in the production of breads, cookies and other assortments, from Artocarpus altilis, an endogenous resource very well distributed in the territory and which has 50 producers for its propagation and culinary use.



Among them is Juan Marcelo Vázquez Vázquez, usufructuary farmer associated with a Cooperative of Credits and Services who benefited from a local development project for his mastery in propagation, culinary use, assembly and start-up of the micro-industry.



“When the micro-industry is consolidated, this healthy food option can also be used as an extender in the production of ice cream, as well as a thickener for fruit juice, soft baby food, etc., as well as in households to make different dishes, including delicacies,” he said.



Specialized literature has it that the fruit of Artocarpus altilis is rich in minerals such as potassium, calcium, phosphorus and iron, abundant in vitamin C, contains to a lesser extent A, B, B1, B2 and B3 and is considered a potent antioxidant.



Designed to be environmentally friendly, the micro-industry will be equipped with solar panels and a biodigester for factory processing, and it will give priority to gender balance in the workforce, in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, García Collado said.