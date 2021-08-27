Díaz-Canel thanks Cuban youth for their work





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel-Díaz Canel Bermúdez thanked today young people’s effort during the fight against COVID-19.



“Thank you, guys! The university students are always at the front line,” the president wrote on his Twitter account, after learning that young people from the Higher Institute of Arts (ISA) are once again contributing to the preparation of food supplies for the population in the warehouses of the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN).



Díaz-Canel stressed in his message that the meetings that the Presidency has held with young Cubans in recent days ratify the immense pride felt by Cuban youth. “We are counting on you for every battle ahead. Pour your heart on Cuba!” he stressed.



Young Cubans have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, and their presence has also been felt in isolation centers and hospitals, in the field, and in the development of vaccines and drugs, in research and in many other diverse and useful activities.

