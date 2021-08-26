ITC service and infrastructure improved in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) In spite of the epidemiological situation, services such as Mobile Telephony and Nauta Hogar are successfully gaining ground in the province of Holguin, where the Territorial Division of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) has extended the number of radio bases to increase data traffic capacity.



During the first semester, 27 new radio bases were installed in the province, seven of them of second generation (2G), eight 3G and 12 4G, which contributes to improve the services available in this region, director Agustín Chiong Aguilera told ACN.



“The expansion of the mobile network made it possible to include 2,430 new users, whereas another 426 households applied for Nauta Hogar,” he explained. “Furthermore, another 84 schools have now Internet connection through the cellular network.”



These actions stand as one of the main challenges that the Ministry of Communications has ahead as part of the necessary process leading up to the informatization of Cuban society, intended to contribute to the country’s economic and social development and its people’s quality of life.