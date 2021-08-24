Cuban FM urges to limit global temperature increase for the benefit of children





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today that it is essential to meet the goal of limiting the increase in the average global temperature to 1.5ºC, to avoid compromising the future of future generations.



In a message on Twitter, the Cuban diplomat referred to the most recent United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report, which shows that almost half of the world's children are vulnerable to the effects of climate change.



Recently, UNICEF's Child Climate Risk Index alerted that around one billion children, almost half of the total of 2.2 billion in the world, live in one of the 33 countries considered "very high risk" due to their exposure to the effects of climate change, a phenomenon that endangers their health, education and protection, and exposes them to deadly diseases.



On UNICEF's demands on governments and businesses to achieve impact reduction, the report stated to increase investments for climate adaptation and resilience in key services for children; reduce greenhouse gas emissions; provide children with climate education and green skills.



In addition, young people must be included in all climate-related negotiations and decisions at national, regional and international levels; and ensure that recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is environmentally friendly, low-carbon and benefits everyone in a way that does not jeopardize the ability of future generations to address and respond to the climate crisis.