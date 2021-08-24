Cuban PM highlighted the work of Cuban women in the health sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) There are no words to thank all the work of Cuban women and mainly, within all their greatness, those in the health sector, said Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban prime minister, today in Havana, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC by its Spanish acronym), which was celebrated on Monday.



The member of the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba, along with Teresa Amarelle Boue, secretary general of the FMC, and Jose Angel Portal Miranda, health minister, presided over an exchange between the organization of women in the country and a representation of workers, who for more than a year have been dedicated to the confrontation of the COVID-19.



Marrero Cruz highlighted the validity of the thinking of Vilma Espin Guillois, founder of the FMC, in the honorees, and emphasized that in the health sector more than 70% (%) of the workers are women, hence its importance.



He also highlighted the contribution they make to science, since most of the innovations and clinical trials currently being carried out in the country are led by women, and more than 100 are members of international scientific societies.



For her part, Amarelle Boue pointed out that the 61st anniversary of the FMC is dedicated to women health workers, a sector in which women are in the majority and make a valuable contribution, being the protagonists of this fight against COVID-19.



At the same time, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, expressed that the women of the sector are an indispensable force and an important potential to guarantee the health of the population, and thanked them for being loyal to the country, to the health system and, above all, to life.