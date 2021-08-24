Raul, Diaz-Canel and other authorities congratulate women on 61st anniversary of their organization





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and other Cuban authorities congratulated women on the 61st anniversary of the founding of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC by its Spanish acronym) on Twitter.



Teresa Amarelles Boue, Secretary General of this organization expressed her gratitude for the message and reaffirmed that they can count on them and that they will be at the vanguard on all aspects.



She also referred to a congratulatory message from Army General Raul Castro Ruz for the important role played.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz shared on the same digital platform a phrase of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz: "The Revolution has, without a doubt, a very strong support in the women's sector of our population".



For his part, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, head of the health ministry, pointed out that the work of public health in the country would not have been possible without the dedication, professionalism, tenderness and commitment of Cuban women.



At the same time, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, foreign minister, said that every challenge is assumed by women with total dedication and loyalty to the homeland and that their mark can be perceived in every work of the social life of the nation.