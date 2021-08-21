Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban writers and artists guild on their 60th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 20 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, sent today a message to the National Guild of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym), on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its founding.



“Created as a result of Fidel's initial exchanges with writers and artists and the indispensable 'Words to Intellectuals', the UNEAC was inspired since 1961 by its unitary vocation and its firm commitment to the defense of the Revolution," the statement said.