Cuban FM rejects new sanctions against Cuban officers





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 20 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, condemned today the new sanctions announced by the administration of U.S. president Joseph Biden against Cuban officers.



Rodriguez Parrilla, who is also a member of the Politburo, said on Twitter that the U.S. government lacks the moral authority to punish high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces (FAR) and the Ministry of Interior (MININT).



He added in his message the rejection of the persistent U.S. eagerness to attack Cuba and Cubans, and to reinforce the economic blockade.



On Thursday, the Treasury Department included in its list of restrictions Roberto Legra Sotolongo, second in command of the General Staff and head of the Directorate of Operations of the FAR; Andrée Laureano Gonzalez Brito, head of the Army in the central region of the country; and Abelardo Jimenez Gonzalez, head of the Directorate of Penitentiary Establishments.



Under the allegation of being responsible for alleged human rights violations during the July 11 demonstrations, for the fourth time the Biden administration includes Cuban officers in this list of so-called Specially Designated Nationals (SDN), whose assets are frozen and who may not travel to the United States.