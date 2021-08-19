All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel: Finlay has been paid the most beautiful tribute



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on Twitter today that, 106 years after his physical disappearance, Finlay has been paid the most beautiful tribute by the heirs of his work with the encouraging results of the children's vaccine, in reference to the information provided by Vicente Vérez Bencomo, general director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, on the promising preliminary results of the clinical trials with Soberana Pediatría.

On Wednesday, it was reported that two doses of the aforesaid candidate administered to teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 were enough to raise their antibody count to a level equivalent of three doses in adults.

Carlos Juan Finlay de Barres (1833-1915) discovered that the female Aedes aegypti mosquito was the transmitter of yellow fever. He ranks among the six most famous microbiologists in history.

