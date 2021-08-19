Díaz-Canel: One million Cubans to get their vaccines next week





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stressed today on Twitter that by next week almost one million more people in another 22 municipalities will be vaccinated with Abdala and Soberana, which means that more than three million Cubans will have received all the doses as our industry is working at full speed to produce the necessary quantities to immunize the entire population.



By August 16, 12,225,378 doses of the vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus and the national vaccine Abdala had been administered.



Until that day, 4,854,330 people had received at least one dose; of them, 4,323,115 had already received the second dose and 3,047,933 the third dose.