



Havana, Aug 18 (ACN) Grace became the second hurricane of the current season after increasing maximum wind speed to 120 kilometers per hour on Wednesday, the Cuban Meteorology Institute reported.



Grace gained in organization with increasing shower areas and is traveling east-north east on the seas south of Cuba at some 24 kilometers per hour. The storm is expected to increase intensity and organization on its way to the Yucatan peninsula, where it is expected to make landfall early hours on Thursday.



Over the next 24 hours, Cuba expects to receive showers in its central and western regions from the outer bands of the storm. Increasing waves in the south western coast of Cuba may produce slight surge in low lying areas particularly in the provinces of Artemisa and Mayabeque.



