Anti-Covid vaccination process continues uninterrupted in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Cuba keeps in motion its anti-Covid-19 vaccination process and has administered 12,225,378 doses of the vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus and of the national vaccine Abdala until August 16, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

To date, 4,854,330 Cubans have received at least one dose, whereas 4,323,115 of them have already received two and 3,047,933 all three of them.



As part of the mass vaccination campaign launched on July 29 for people over 19 years of age among at-risk groups in all provinces, 2,268,905 doses have been administered.



As to the health intervention started in May, the figure amounts to 9,356,628, whereas the intervention study and the clinical trials have covered 450,481 and 149,364 people, respectively.