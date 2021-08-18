Cuban Legal Norm on Cyber-security Protects Individual Integrity





Havana, Aug 17 (ACN) Cuba issued Resolution 105, a legal norm on cyber-security to protect the integrity of the individuals and their on-line information.



The new resolution gives a response to cyber-security incidents and constitutes the country’s first legal step to typify cyber attacks, while it meets the precepts of the International Telecommunication Union that all nations must have their own norms to deal with such attacks.



The norm which has been published on the island’s Official Gazette along with others also announced on Tuesday back the development of telecommunications, said Communication Minister Mayra Arevich during a TV appearance.



The new legal action is backed by the articles of the Cuban Constitution, adopted by over 85 percent of voters in 2019 and will allow an orderly use of the Cuban radio-electric spectrum as a sovereign resource of this nation which nobody can take, the minister said.



The development of Internet services have been carried out by Cubans, the workers and experts of the Telecom company ETECSA facing the impact of the US blockade which restricts the island from purchasing modern and cheap infrastructure, Arevich added.



We are aware of the significance of the Internet for the country, the local economy and the computerization of the country and its crucial role in different processes, as it has been proved since the beginning of the pandemic here, noted the official.



Arevich recalled that the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party adopted four guidelines for the Communication Ministry including the need to keep developing technological and telecommunication infrastructure, advance e-commerce and e-government by prioritizing online services for institutions and citizens.



Another guideline points at the development of the I.T. industry with the participation of all economic actors in a joint effort and marked by innovation, the minister concluded.









