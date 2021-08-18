New Cuban regulation classifies cyber security incidents





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) Resolution 105 National Action Model for the response to cybersecurity incidents, published today in the Official Gazette No. 92 Ordinary of 2021, establishes for the first time in the country the legal basis for classifying incidents in that area.



Pablo Dominguez Vazquez, director of cybersecurity of the ministry of communications (MINCOM), said in a press conference that the regulation issued by this body, which accompanies a legal package to regulate telecommunications and information and communication technologies (ICT), is of a preventive nature and involves the whole of society.



He pointed out that the resolution classifies categories and sub-categories of incidents by levels of danger, and depending on the environment in which they occur, their relevance and priority for action will be determined.



According to the expert, one of the strengths for the enforcement of the legislation is the implementation of a working system between the entities specialized in ICT security, with a view to promoting the secure exchange of information on vulnerabilities and cybersecurity incidents.



In turn, based on duties and rights, the resolution provides undifferentiated protection to citizens, civil society and state and private institutions of all kinds.



Depending on their relevance, cybersecurity incidents can be classified as: cybersecurity incident, cybersecurity event, danger or categorization of systems and activities.



The classification takes into account the typification of the event and the level of danger to the organization, defined in four scales, from Low to Very High.



The MINCOM Cybersecurity Director explained that the media echo of fake news, the massive blocking of social media accounts and the spreading of harmful content will have a High level of danger category.