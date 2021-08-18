Cuban Postal Service and Customs speed up processing of international shipments





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) Correos de Cuba Business Group and the General Customs of the Republic adopted strategies and actions to speed up the operational and processing processes of international shipments arriving in the country, Granma newspaper reported.



Last year, the delay was three to six months, depending on the destination; however, so far in 2021, this procedure has been reduced to less than one month on average, according to authorities of both agencies.



Both entities acknowledge the existence of many dissatisfactions with the quality of this service, both among senders and recipients.



Among the factors affecting the process are the complex scenario Cuba is going through, marked by the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, the COVID-19 pandemic and subjective factors.



It is also affected by the increase in international shipments by mail, whose cargo received at the end of the first half of this year far exceeded everything processed in 2020, which overwhelms the logistical and operational capacities of both institutions, both in the International Exchange Office of the Correos de Cuba Courier Company in Havana, as well as in the postal sorting and home distribution centers in the provinces and municipalities of the country.



In view of this scenario, both institutions agreed on new decisions and actions aimed at achieving greater speed in the reception and processing of cargo at the Jose Marti International Airport and the port of Mariel, as well as in their transfer to the facilities where they are processed.



Likewise, there is a review of the investment process, which will make it possible to computerize the processing plant for international postal shipments entering and leaving the country, with the aim of achieving levels of quality in this service, in accordance with international standards.