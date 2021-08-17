Cuba Condemns Subversive Use of Cyberspace





Havana, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuban Communication Minister Mayra Arevich said that the island’s Constitution condemns the use of cyberspace with subversive and destabilizing aims against the nations.



Arevich described as a violation of international law any foreign action to provide Internet service disregarding Cuban laws.



Last August11, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Board of Industry and Security under the US Department of Commerce issued a fact sheet describing the US administration commitment with Internet freedom in Cuba.



The fact sheet (https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/126/cuba_fact_sheet_20210811.pdf ) explains that although most transaction between persons subject to US jurisdiction and Cuba are banned the US government will allow certain activities to support the Cuban people’s access to the Internet.



Cuba rejected the document and said it contributes to the profitable business of the subversive policy designed and launched from circles in the US state of Florida.