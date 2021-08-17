Diaz-Canel checks production of medical oxygen after failure of the production plant





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, is at the San Antonio de los Baños air base(western Cuba), where medical oxygen is being produced for health institutions.

In addition to two plants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, there is one donated by Russia, according to the presidential press.



Jose Angel Portal Miranda, minister of public health, informed on Sunday that in the last few days the health system has been presenting limitations with the coverage of medical oxygen for the attention of patients, due to a breakdown suffered by the main production plant in the country.

He pointed out that the breakage of a piece took it out of circulation and that means that the productions that Cuba can normally achieve today are limited.



To deal with this, the country's leadership has decided to create a National Management Office and also at the provincial level, made up of different agencies that are contributing to provide rapid solutions and mitigate as much as possible the impact that this problem can generate.