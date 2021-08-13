Virtual meeting on Fidel's role in the development of science starts





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 13 (ACN) The international virtual meeting "Fidel, a man of science with a vision of the future" will take place this morning to discuss the legacy of the leader of the Revolution in pursuit of scientific and biotechnological development of the country, on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of his birth.



The exchange, chaired by Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, will be attended by prominent Cuban scientists and specialists.



Bruno Rodríguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will be in charge of the opening remarks, as announced by the PCC on its website, the organization that called for the tribute, together with the Executive Secretariat of the Sao Paulo Forum.



From 10 a.m. this Friday, those interested will be able to follow the virtual debate live on the Youtube channels of the PCC, the Young Communist League (in Portuguese), the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (English), Videos Cuba Today (French) and the Sao Paulo Forum (Russian).



The space will also feature the testimonies of intellectuals closely linked to the Commander-in-Chief, such as Abel Prieto Jimenez, president of Casa de las Americas; and Atilio Boron, Ignacio Ramonet and Frei Betto, renowned journalists, writers and sociologists.



Fidel Castro's visionary thinking in the scientific field has enabled Cuba, a small and blockaded nation, to confront the COVID-19 pandemic with its own drugs and develop its own vaccines against the disease.